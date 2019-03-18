WINSLOW, Ariz. — Authorities said a truck driver accused of kidnapping two children in Belton was arrested in northern Arizona and the boy and girl are both safe.
Winslow Police said Marshall Pendergrass, 47, of Jacksonville, Fla., was taken into custody Saturday and is facing federal charges.
Winslow authorities were contacted by police in Belton about a 14-year-old girl and her 12-year-old brother who were reported missing by a family member on Friday, Paul Romer, Belton public information officer, said Sunday. He said Belton Police received additional information Saturday that indicated the pair might be with Pendergrass, who was previously known to the family.
Winslow Police said the two children were found in the sleeper cab of a semi-truck parked 75 miles east of Flagstaff.
Both were in good physical condition and turned over to the Arizona Department of Child Services.
Winslow Police said Pendergrass wasn’t related to the children and allegedly held them against their will. Romer said the FBI is involved in the case because the children were carried across state lines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.