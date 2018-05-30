A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Killeen-area man on nine charges of child pornography, according to court records.
Phillip Joseph Beauchamp, 58, was arrested last year on a charge of sexual assault of a 14-year-old child at an address on Pecan Creek Road, just outside the Killeen Police Department’s jurisdiction, according to records.
The Bell County Sheriff's Department started investigating Beauchamp in November 2017, regarding an aggravated sexual assault of a child offense, according to the arrest affidavit signed April 10.
"Pursuant to the investigation, a search warrant was executed and electronic devices belonging to Beauchamp were seized from his residence," according to the affidavit.
The investigator requested help from a U.S. Secret Service agent who performed a forensic analysis of the electronic devices seized from Beauchamp's residence.
The agent's report "catalogued a number of images of lewd depictions of children under the age of 18," according to the affidavit.
In unrelated cases, the grand jury also indicted on Wednesday:
Marco Shawntrell Saddler Jr., 19, of Harker Heights, on a charge of sexual performance by a child.
Jessica Lattimore, 21, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.
Sarah Maria Walden, 23, of Austin, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more.
Jameisha Equenda Sparkle Gray, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Stormy Jane Dazley, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more.
Catrina Carol Gordon, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Frederick D. Rice, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Steven Keith Massingill, 48, of Killeen, on a charge of assault on a public servant.
Justin Robert Messerich, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of theft of a firearm.
Calvin Forkin, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
Cory Javone Dorsey, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated robbery.
Robert Theodore Jones, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Joshua Alan Pursche, 32, of Houston, on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more.
Arnold Maurice Washington, 57, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more.
