A Killeen man suspected of robbing First National Bank in Killeen last month was arrested by federal agents, according to a local media report.
A federal complaint unsealed in Waco court Thursday charged John Russell Lightner, 44, with the robbery, according to a report from KCEN-TV.
The report says the complaint alleges Lightner forcibly robbed the bank located in the 4300 block of Central Texas Expressway around April 5. The defendant allegedly walked inside, giving a teller a note demanding money.
Lighter allegedly fled the scene with an unknown amount of money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.