A Killeen private track coach pleaded guilty to transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity during a college visit in June 2017, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma.
Retired Sgt. 1st Class Kerry Sloan, 56, of Harker Heights, admitted that when he drove the victim from Killeen to Tulsa for meetings with college coaches, he intended to engage in sexual activity with the victim without her consent at a Tulsa hotel, according to U.S. Attorney Trent Shores in a news release. Sloan also admitted that he ultimately did sexually assault the victim, Shores said.
Northern Oklahoma U.S. District Judge Claire V. Eagan accepted Sloan’s plea Tuesday and scheduled his sentencing for June 26.
After a 911 call was made on Sloan’s return trip, the vehicle the two were traveling in was stopped by Pittsburg County Sheriff’s deputies, who rescued the victim, according to Shores news release.
The Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office, Killeen and Tulsa Police Departments and Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation, during which victims dating back to 1990 came forward and reported similar incidents involving Sloan.
“Kerry Sloan was a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” Shores said. “He portrayed himself to parents and children as a trustworthy and caring mentor when in reality he was a danger to young girls. During the course of this prosecution, even more victims than we were originally aware of came forward, claiming to have been groomed and assaulted by Mr. Sloan.”
Sloan faces a possible minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison, as well as a maximum fine of $250,000.
Sloan was permitted to remain on bond pending the sentencing hearing. While on bond, he will be heavily monitored by the U.S. Probation Office.
Shores said the case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.