Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Possession of a controlled substance-penalty group one was reported at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Sands Lane.
Criminal trespass was reported at 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Haven Drive.
An arrest on a warrant for another agency was made at 6:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
A burglary of a habitation-forced entry was reported at 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Andover Drive.
Theft-misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of North Gray Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Ronstan Drive.
Theft-misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance-penalty group one was reported at 1:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Stewart Street.
Theft-misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Coal Oil Drive.
An aggravated assault with a firearm was reported at 5:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 5500 block of Spring Valley Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of McArthur Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Bade Drive.
An aggravated assault with other dangerous weapon was reported at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Robinett Road and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Uvero Alto Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Gowen Drive.
Harker Heights
An assault was reported at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Cardinal Lane.
Copperas Cove
An accident was reported at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Veterans Avenue.
An arrest on a warrant for theft was reported at 9:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Linda Lane.
An arrest on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance-penalty group one less than 1 gram and resisting arrest, search or transport was made at 9:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was made at 11:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue.
An accident was reported at 12:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Credit card abuse and a bburglary of a building were reported at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Carothers Street.
An assault by contact-family violence was reported at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Mike Drive.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Northern Dove Lane.
Theft and criminal mischief were reported at 5:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
An assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Belinda Circle.
An arrest on a charge of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces was made at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
Lampasas
An arrest on a warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility was made at 1:36 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Main Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:53 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West First Street.
Harassment was reported at 1:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Deer Trail.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 5:49 p.m. Tuesday on Hollywood Drive.
A prowler was reported at 7:32 p.m. Tuesday on Hollywood Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Riverview Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 8 p.m. Tuesday on East Fourth Street.
Harassment was reported at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.