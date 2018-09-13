Killeen residents can gather in an upcoming neighborhood watch meeting hosted by a city councilwoman.
Councilwoman Shirley Fleming and guest speaker Tammy Mosley will meet guests from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at Simmonsville Baptist Church.
Tammy Mosley is a crime prevention coordinator for the Killeen Police Department.
The church is at 509 S. 42nd St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.