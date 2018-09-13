Shirley Fleming Neighborhood Watch

Councilwoman Shirley Fleming hosted a neighborhood watch meeting in her North Killeen home Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.

Killeen residents can gather in an upcoming neighborhood watch meeting hosted by a city councilwoman.

Councilwoman Shirley Fleming and guest speaker Tammy Mosley will meet guests from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at Simmonsville Baptist Church.

Tammy Mosley is a crime prevention coordinator for the Killeen Police Department.

The church is at 509 S. 42nd St.

