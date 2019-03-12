The Bell County Sheriffs Department took custody Monday morning of two parents accused of abducting their three children Feb. 21 from Killeen.
Jeffrey and Maria Gilseth, both 32 of Brady, were taken into custody Feb. 27 by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force in Topeka, Kansas. The U.S. Marshals received assistance from the Riley County Police Department, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Highway Patrol.
The couple was wanted in Killeen on charges of interference with child custody and unlawful restraint, according to a Killeen Police Department news release. Their three children were previously ordered removed from the couple’s custody and were court-ordered to live with other adults.
The victims — all boys between ages 4 and 11 — were taken to a Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center for processing after their parents were taken into custody, according to the release.
According to Bell County Sheriff spokesman Maj. T.J. Cruz, Bell County sheriffs took custody of the Gilseths on Monday from the Shawnee County Department of Corrections in Topeka. The two suspects are currently being held in the Bell County Jail.
Maria Gilseth is being charged with interference with child custody, a state felony, and is being held on a suggested bond of $100,000. Jeffrey Gilseth is also being charged with interference with child custody with a suggested bond of $100,000 and with unlawful restraint, a Class A misdemeanor, with additional bond to be set by a magistrate.
