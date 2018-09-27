A rental property inspection led to police executing a search warrant and arresting two people, who are accused of possessing two pounds of marijuana, according to an arrest affidavit.
Killeen woman Tineshia Chainell Burson, 25, and Temple man James Luther Godfrey III, 39, were arraigned by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown and both face a charge of possession of marijuana in an amount of 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
On Tuesday, a Lone Star Realty property inspector entered Burson’s residence on Capricorn Loop, where he reportedly saw and smelt what appeared to be marijuana in jars and bags on the floor.
The inspector told police, who executed a search warrant at the rental property, where they reportedly located 2 pounds of marijuana in the living room “in plain view and inside jars.” A bag containing an unknown number of firearms was also located.
Burson was interviewed by police, according to the affidavit, and said she lived at the residence with Godfrey, her boyfriend. Burson said she smoked marijuana, the affidavit said.
A Killeen Police Department detective reportedly located a video on the internet of Godfrey with a firearm that looked like one of the guns in the bag in the room where the marijuana was found.
No charges related to firearms were mentioned in the arrest affidavits.
Both Burson’s and Godfrey’s bonds are set at $70,000.
Also arraigned in unrelated cases:
Jameisha Equenda Sparkle Gray, 26, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Her bond is set at $20,000.
Sequoya Nichole Jackson, 23, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Her bond is set at $40,000.
Garlen Hera Sifuentes-Olvera, 29, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. His bond is set at $20,000.
