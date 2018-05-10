A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Killeen couple on a charge of injury to a child—reckless bodily injury, after police said they discovered a severely malnourished child in their home after an investigation in February. The 4-month-old boy weighed the same as when he was born, police said.
Devin James Gill, 23, a soldier with 1st Cavalry Division’s 2nd Brigade, and his wife, Jamie Nicole Gill, 24, had bonds set at $100,000 when they were arraigned March 23.
Neither were listed in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday.
Police responded to a welfare check in the 1300 block of North W.S. Young Drive, finding the couple’s child in poor condition.
The investigation began after an officer discovered the 4-month-old boy Feb. 12 on the welfare check. The officer “did not locate any formula, breast pumps, bags for breast milk or baby food in plain view,” according to the affidavit.
The boy was sent to a local hospital by Child Protective Services, weighing in at 7 pounds 11 ounces, the same weight at which he was born on Oct. 3, 2017, the affidavit said. He was diagnosed with failure to thrive based on malnourishment.
Photos taken during investigation show virtually no fat on the child’s body, according to the affidavit. His skin was hanging loosely off his body, it said.
Jamie Gill thought the infant’s weight was normal, and reportedly said he was skinny because his father was skinny, according to the affidavit. He said the boy was not on his medical insurance, according to the affidavit, because the couple had not obtained his birth certificate.
The boy had no subsequent doctor visits aside from two visits to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, according to the affidavit.
The boy was placed in foster care by CPS and gained four pounds in about a month, according to the affidavit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.