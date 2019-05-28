A Killeen man and woman were sentenced in a Bell County courtroom on Tuesday after police said they caused broken bones and bruising on an infant boy last year.
Michelle Anna Vanni and Joshua Jay Rivera “both were sentenced by the court to 5 years of deferred adjudication probation,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Tuesday.
The couple was arrested in August last year after police responded on July 30 to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center where a 2-month-old child was being treated for “injuries that were inconsistent with accidental trauma,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The child had bruising and broken ribs and clavicle, police said.
Police interviewed Vanni and Rivera, who stated they might have injured the child while they were fighting.
At one point, Vanni told police “that she and Rivera fought twice while holding (the child),” according to the affidavit.
Rivera told police “that (Vanni) was trying to grab (the baby) out of his hands and he shoved (her) while she was also holding onto (the baby) and he hit (Vanni) during the fight while he was holding” the child.
