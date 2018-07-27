Killeen and Copperas Cove police officers volunteered their off-duty time to wear aprons and take orders in exchange for tips on Thursday night.
It was all part of the 11th Annual Tip-A-Cop fundraiser for Special Olympics was held at Texas Roadhouse in Killeen and other locations around the state.
Joshua Plowick, a Killeen patrol officer, has volunteered three years in a row for Tip-A-Cop and said all the proceeds from the event go towards the Special Olympics.
“Everybody that’s here is here as a volunteer, nobody is getting paid for it,” he said. “This is the largest fundraising event for the Special Olympics and it gives us an event to do something for other people.”
Along with the Texas Roadhouse in Temple, the local officers helped raise about $6,000 for Special Olympics, Plowick said.
Killeen and Copperas Cove Explorers greeted and held doors open for customers during the fundraiser.
Killeen Explorer Alore Franklin, 16, was at the event volunteering and said she joined the program.
“I want to personally get more information about my future career being a police officer/detective, so as an Explorer you get to be real officers, you get to do what they do,” she said. “We jumped out of moving cars with the SWAT team ... It’s pretty much the police academy for younger kids.”
To be in the Explorer Program you must be 14 to 21 years old.
Former Killen Police Department secretary and Special Olympics volunteer Kathy Click came out to the event to volunteer.
“I have a sister who is deaf and it’s just near and dear to my heart,” said Click. “For special needs children and the money that we make tonight goes directly back into the system, all of it does, goes back to help these athletes, to help pay for other competitions, room and board, the travel expenses and state competitions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.