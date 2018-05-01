Killeen Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office investigators are investigating an intentionally-set fire that happened Friday in the 700 block of West Church Avenue at approximately 8:43 p.m., officials said Tuesday.
“Investigators with the Killeen Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire was intentional. A suspect has been identified and charges are pending,” said Captain Chris Mahlstedt with the Fire Marshal’s Office.
The department responded to a residential structure fire with two engines, one ladder truck, one rescue truck, one command vehicle, and three EMS vehicles.
“First arriving units found multiple fires within the structure that were extinguished without incident,” Mahlstedt said. “The fire caused extensive heat and smoke damage throughout the structure.”
No injuries were reported and the two occupants relocated with family, officials said.
