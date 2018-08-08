A Killeen man accused of robbing a bank in Killeen in April and another in Harker Heights in May entered a guilty plea in federal court on Tuesday, according to court documents.
John Russell Lightner was formally charged in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas in Waco on May 16.
On Tuesday, he signed the document entering “a voluntary plea of guilty before a U.S. Magistrate Judge.” He has not been sentenced yet, according to court documents.
Lightner is accused of “intentionally and knowingly, by force and violence and by intimidation, did take property” from a Killeen bank in the 4300 block of E. Central Texas Expressway on April 6, and a Harker Heights bank in the 600 block of Indian Trail on May 8, according to court documents.
Lightner is accused of walking into the Killeen bank and passing a note to the teller that read, “Don’t do anything stupid, give me you money,” and was able to steal more than $2,000, according to the affidavit.
“The teller reported the robber did not say anything,” according to the affidavit.
Investigators reviewed footage from the bank as well as from nearby businesses to determine his vehicle, police said.
Lightner admitted in his plea to being the person who robbed a bank on Indian Trail in Harker Heights on May 8, leaving in the same vehicle with more than $7,300.
A Crime Stoppers tip led police to Lightner, who police said was arrested and convicted in 2012 for a bank robbery in Copperas Cove.
Lightner is in federal custody being held without bond, according to court records. The case is in a federal court because the bank was insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), a federal agency.
Gregory S. Gloff, assistant U.S. attorney, is prosecuting the case. Jonathan P. Sibley is representing Lightner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.