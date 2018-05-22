Killeen and Harker Heights police teamed up with fellow local and federal law enforcement on a seven-month investigation that culminated in the arrests of 13 people allegedly involved in prostitution and human trafficking, the Attorney General office announced today.
The investigation began after Georgetown police and the AG received a complaint about illegal activity at a massage parlor in Georgetown, according to the AG's office. A broadened investigation revealed alleged prostitution and organized criminal activity at a number of massage parlors and spas throughout the state.
The Bell County Organized Crime Unit coordinated the execution of seven search warrants at massage parlors in Killeen, Heights and Temple, resulting in six arrests.
In total, three search warrants were executed in Killeen: China Massage at 2904 Trimmier Road, Rose Chinese Massage at 501 W. Elms Road and Royal Asian Massage at 1206 W. Jasper Drive.
Yan Huang, 39, was arrested and faces a charge of prostitution.
No arrests were made in Heights when Q Massage at 108 East FM 2410 was searched.
In Temple, three search warrants were executed: Massage at 918B S. 31st St., A+ Spa at 1407 S. 31st St. and Massage Bodywork Reflexology at 2810 Oakdale Drive.
Yuhan Zhang, 58, was arrested and charged with aggravated promotion of prostitution. Xiao Xin Zhang, 57, Qian Xinghua, 65, and Axia Sun, 54, were also arrested and face massage therapy owner violations.
In addition, the Bell County Sheriff's Office arrested Yajuan Song, 35, who faces a charge of prostitution.
