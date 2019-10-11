Killeen school bus

A KISD bus heads out to pick up kids from school on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

 By Hunter King | Herald staff writer

A bus driver was accosted by a parent while attempting to drop students off at a stop Thursday, according to KISD officials.

"A bus driver was approached by a parent while attempting to drop students off at a stop," according to Tania Maya, chief communications and marketing officer for the KISD. "The adult assaulted the bus driver, prompting police to be called."

