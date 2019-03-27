Killeen ISD police today arrested an Ellison High School student accused of making a terroristic threat against the school, a felony offense, according to a news release.
KISD Police Chief Ralph Disher said a 14-year-old ninth-grade girl at Ellison made a verbal threat of violence against the school. KISD Police arrested the student on campus for the terroristic threat charge and took her to juvenile detention to face prosecution.
No student was in any danger, according to the district.
Ellison High School Principal David Dominguez telephoned parents right away to tell them of the arrest.
“We take any kind of threat like this very seriously,” Principal Dominguez said in the phone message. “Parents, please help us to make sure students know that if they ever make a threat against the school, (they’ll) be charged with a felony and sent to jail or juvenile detention. The safety of everyone on campus is always our highest priority, and no threat such as this will ever be tolerated on the campus of Ellison High School.”
Killeen ISD leaders held an open parent meeting last week to discuss internet safety and consequences for students of any threats they make to schools. The district is following the parent meeting up with student assemblies to further alert students to the consequences.
