Jeremi Deshawn Guidry, 26, was arrested Wednesday by Killeen ISD police following an Oct. 19 incident where officials say he exposed himself to a Harker Heights High School student.
Guidry was charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, a felony.
The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by officers of the district’s police department, along with assistance from the Harker Heights and Killeen police departments.
Killeen Independent School District police used security camera video to pinpoint the vehicle involved, which they were able to trace to Guidry, according to KISD. The picture was sent to news media and posted on social media, where thousands of people saw the picture of the car and shared it throughout the community.
Guidry was transported to Bell County Jail, and bond was set at $100,000. He has a previous conviction for Indecency with a Child by Exposure, for which he received a three-year sentence in 2015.
