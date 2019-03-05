Killeen Independent School District police arrested a Nolan Middle School student Tuesday accused making a hoax bomb threat against the school, according to district spokesman Terry Abbott.
The student, a 12-year-old sixth grader, confessed to making up the hoax. He is being charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony offense. Superintendent John Craft said this is “a very serious crime.”
“There is no threat to the safety of our students. KISD police thoroughly searched the building and determined there was no bomb,” Principal Lolly Garcia said in a phone call to parents.
Another student who posted a rumor about the threat on social media also will be disciplined.
Craft asked that parents “please talk to your children and help us to get them to understand that making a threat against the school is a very serious crime and that if they do it, we will arrest them and send them to jail. Please also talk to your children about not spreading these kinds of rumors because this needlessly alarms students and parents alike. Any student who is found to be recklessly spreading hoax reports like this will face discipline from the school.”
