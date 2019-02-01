Killeen ISD police arrested an Ellison High School student Friday afternoon for making a terroristic threat, according to a news release from KISD.
About 3 p.m., a 14-year-old freshman at Ellison student told other students that he had made a “hit list” and was going to come to the school Monday and inflict harm at the campus.
Killeen ISD police officers stationed on the campus full-time immediately arrested the student and charged him with making a terroristic threat. He has been removed from campus, according to the release.
"KISD Police and the school district will work to see that the student is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," the release reads. "No one was hurt in this incident."
Superintendent John Craft said in the release that student safety is the number one priority of the district.
"We will always arrest anyone who makes such a threat,” Craft said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.