Killeen Independent School District said Thursday that school officers have charged a student at Palo Alto Middle School with assault with bodily injury.
School officials did not name the student who was charged, but the parents of the victim said the assault was severe.
Amber Spear claims her son’s head was “bashed into a desk” by another student, which led to a head injury and concussion, causing the sixth-grader to miss school the rest of this week.
Spear said this is the second time in less than a week her son was assaulted.
“He has been bullied and picked on since school started,” she said. “He used to love school and make great grades, and now he doesn’t want to go to school because he says he doesn’t feel safe.”
She said officials at Palo Alto have not been cooperative, however, KISD officials said proper action was taken.
“The school and the school district police moved quickly to deal with this issue,” according to a KISD Chief communication officer Terry Abbott
Spears also said her son’s teacher did not take action. Abbott said “it seems clear the allegation about the teacher seeing it and doing nothing is completely false.”
