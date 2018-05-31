A Killeen High School student’s mother has been accused of a felony after Killeen ISD police officers said they stopped her from entering the interior of the building Wednesday.
Officers then discovered she had a concealed loaded handgun, the district spokesman said Thursday.
Gloria Woods went to Killeen High on Wednesday after having been warned by police to stay away from the campus because of a May 7 trespassing incident, said KISD spokesman Terry Abbott.
When she arrived at the school Wednesday and entered the school’s main office, KISD police stopped her and removed her to an adjacent office where they arrested her on a trespass warrant, Abbott said.
As KISD police prepared to transport Woods to jail, she told officers she was carrying a weapon. When police searched her, they found a fully loaded .40-caliber pistol.
Abbott said he did not know whether Woods had a license to carry, though guns are always prohibited on school grounds.
The incident occurred less than two weeks after 10 were killed and 13 were injured at Santa Fe High School in southeast Texas, one of several recent tragedies where intruders have brought guns onto schools.
