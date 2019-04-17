Three fifth-grade girls Wednesday at Mountain View Elementary School threatened to commit acts of violence against the school, school officials say.
"We have suspended those students and they will not be back at Mountain View," said Terry Abbott, Killeen Independent School District chief communication officer, in an email.
Killeen ISD police are investigating to determine whether criminal charges will be filed.
"We take matters of school safety very seriously and will never tolerate threats against the school by a student or anyone else," Abbott said. "School will be safe and secure tomorrow. The safety of our students is always our very highest priority."
