A Killeen man was arraigned Wednesday on an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge after police said he sexually abused a girl for four or five years, beginning at age 8.
Travarius Leon Dent, 37, was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown, who imposed a $200,000 bond on the charge, according to the arrest affidavit.
Dent was booked into the Bell County Jail on Wednesday afternoon, according to jail records.
One of the incidents happened when her mother was at the hospital having a baby, according to the affidavit. Dent is accused of inappropriately touching the girl at least every other day “until she told her mother in February,” the affidavit states.
The girl gave her account to counselors at the Children's Advocacy Center.
Also arraigned by Brown on Wednesday, in unrelated cases, were:
Luz Vega, 43, on a charge of fraudulent use/possession of identifying information items, less than five. Vega was given a $75,000 bond on the charge and was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.
Shawn Ferari, 19, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces. Ferari was given a $40,000 bond on the charge and was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.
