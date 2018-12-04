A 22-year-old Killeen man is accused choking a woman until she could not breathe Sunday morning, according to police.
Xavier Juwan Adams was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown Tuesday and faces a charge of assault by impeding breath/circulation. He was booked into Bell County Jail and assigned a bond of $70,000.
On Sunday, police were dispatched to the 4200 block of Alan Kent Drive for a domestic disturbance. The victim said Adams placed his hands around her neck and squeezed until she could not breathe, according to an arrest affidavit.
Jones allegedly admitted to the assault, according to the affidavit.
