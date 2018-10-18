A Killeen man was booked into Bell County Jail Wednesday for allegedly shooting at the feet of a 10-year-old boy in June.
Ramon Michael Wilson Sr. was arraigned Thursday and faces a charge of injury to a child. His bond was set at $100,000.
On June 25, it was reported that Wilson aimed a gun at the boy and fired on June 8, according to an arrest affidavit. In an interview, the boy reportedly stated that Wilson shot at his feet with a handgun inside a home. A bullet ricocheted from the floor and struck the boy in the stomach, according to the affidavit, causing him pain and bodily injury.
The boy said Wilson had been drinking that day, the affidavit said.
After the incident, the boy fled from Wilson’s house to a nearby neighbor’s house, according to the affidavit. The neighbor was interviewed by a detective, and reportedly said she heard a gunshot shortly before the boy ran out of Wilson’s house, shouting “I don’t want to die, don’t hurt me!” He was also reportedly crying and holding his side.
When interviewed by a detective, Wilson said he was shooting in his backyard, but denied ever shooting at his son, according to the affidavit.
The detective then inspected Wilson’s master bathroom, and observed what appeared to be new, fabricated wood flooring in the bathroom. Wilson said the flooring was put in a “while ago,” the affidavit said, and that it was put in by Lone Star Properties.
The detective determined that Lone Star Properties did not install new flooring into Wilson’s house, and did not authorize him to change the flooring, according to the affidavit. The company also provided photographs of a biannual inspection of the property, showing that on June 12, the flooring was linoleum, not wood.
The boy identified the linoleum flooring as the flooring in the bathroom when Wilson shot at him on June 8, the affidavit said.
