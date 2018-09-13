A 36-year-old Killeen man was arrested Wednesday on an outstanding warrant and for allegedly possessing methamphetamine, according to an arrest affidavit.
Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown arraigned Xavier Breyon Doolittle Thursday. Doolittle faces charges of meth possession, failure to identify a fugitive from justice and non-payment of child support. His bond is set at $40,000.
Early Wednesday morning, Killeen police arrived at the Motel 6 in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway in response to a report of narcotics use. An officer met Doolittle when he knocked on the door of the room in question, who identified himself with a false alias.
Doolittle’s true identity was discovered after the officer was unable to confirm the alias. His active warrant was then discovered.
Doolittle was taken to the Killeen city jail, where he was searched and found to have a small bag of suspected meth. The bag’s contents tested positive for meth.
In an unrelated case, 59-year-old Linda Gail Loggins was arraigned and faces a charge of alleged cocaine possession. Her bond is set at $70,000.
