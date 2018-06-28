A Killeen man was arraigned Tuesday on an aggravated assault of a child after police said he sexually abused a child at least once a week for about 2 years.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned William Cleveland, 30, on the charge and imposed a $200,000 bond on the charge.
Cleveland was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.
Killeen police detectives became involved in the case after a child was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas on April 20. The child told the interviewer that Cleveland had raped the child once a week starting at age 5, according to the arrest affidavit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.