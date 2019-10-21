A man and woman from Killeen received deferred adjudication probation on felony marijuana possession charges after police said they found around $90,000 worth of drugs in February.

Laqunda Ami Meshea McCovery, 23, and Kendrick Deon Parker, 29, each were sentenced in the 426th Judicial District Court on Monday on third-degree felony charges of possession of marijuana, 5 to 50 pounds.

