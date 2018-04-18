Martez Shakur Straughter, 21, of Killeen, was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on Tuesday on a charge of aggravated robbery, a felony, after allegedly robbing a man who tried to purchase marijuana from him, according to an arrest affidavit.
Straughter was booked on a $50,000 bond on the aggravated robbery charge and another $5,000 bond on a charge of assault with bodily injury-family member after a domestic violence incident in 2017, according to the affidavit.
Police were dispatched on March 22 on a robbery call and discovered a shirtless man covered in scrapes. He claimed to have been robbed by two men, one with dreadlocks.
The victim called a person he knew as “Chris” to buy marijuana and went to a prearranged meeting place, where “Chris” and Straughter got in the victim’s car and pulled guns on him, according to the affidavit.
“The man sitting behind the victim put the barrel of the handgun he was holding to the victim’s head and asked victim if he was ready to die,” according to the affidavit. The two men asked the victim to drive to his house so they could take his property, police said.
The victim jumped out of his car while it was traveling down the road and was injured with "road rash" all over his body.
A latent palm print revealed the alleged robber in the backseat as Straughter, who also has dreadlocks and matches the physical description given by the victim, police said.
Straughter was not listed in the Bell County Jail roster as of Wednesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.