traffic stop for speeding led to a felony marijuana possession charge and a $100,000 bond for one Killeen man who was arraigned May 5 by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke, police said.
Police said Joshua DeAnthony Bailey, 28, was in possession of 5 ounces of marijuana on May 4 when he was stopped by a Department of Public Safety State Trooper.
The trooper recognized Bailey from when he arrested him last month on felony charges of possession of THC oil, marijuana, a digital scale and $10,000 in cash, according to the arrest affidavit.
The trooper said he found five Tupperware containers each filled with an ounce of marijuana under the passenger seat, as well as more than $6,000 in cash in the console.
Bailey was charged with possession of marijuana in an amount of 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces, according to the arrest affidavit.
He was not in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon, records showed.
Also arraigned by Cooke, in unrelated cases, were:
Joshua Mason, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine in an amount under 1 gram. Mason had a $20,000 bond and was in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
Joy Leshon Walton, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine in an amount under 1 gram. Walton had a $20,000 bond for the charge and was in the Bell County Jail on Monday afternoon with a total of $69,000 in bonds.
Brittany Nicole OBrien, 23, on a charge of possession controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams. OBrien had a $30,000 bond for the charge and was in the Bell County Jail on Monday afternoon with a total of $153,000 in bonds.
