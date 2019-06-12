A Killeen man, Richard Howard Jenkins, 32, was arraigned Monday on the charge of intentional injury to a child with serious bodily injury or mental defect.
On Feb. 27, 2019, the Killeen Police Department went to the 400 block of S. 40th Street in Killeen for a welfare concern, according to the affidavit.
The nature of the call was a cardiac report involving a 3-month-old child. Paramedics took the victim to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy was ordered, according to the affidavit.
The officer witnessed the autopsy, which discovered that the victim had a fractured skull and subdural hematoma.
In an interview, Jenkins admitted to striking the victim during an argument with the victim’s mother, according to the affidavit.
Jenkins’ bail was set at $500,000 by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
