A Killeen man was arraigned on Sunday by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on charges of aggravated robbery after police said he and another man robbed an exotic dancer last Thursday, police said.
Corey Javon Dorsey, 27, was in the Bell County Jail on a $105,000 bond as of Monday afternoon. The victim said the two men who robbed her with guns wore masks, according to an arrest affidavit.
A witness told police that Dorsey “told him that he and another friend of theirs had robbed two strippers,” the affidavit states. The officer knew of another dancer who was robbed in the same way on Friday.
Police stopped Dorsey and found in his vehicle a backpack with masks and a gun inside, police said.
Aggravated robbery is a first degree felony. Dorsey also was charged with a Class A misdemeanor on charges of unlicensed carrying of a weapon.
In an unrelated case, Taelon Deshawn Chandler, 29, of Killeen, was arraigned on April 22 by Judge Bill Cooke on charges of possession of marijuana more than four ounces but less than five pounds, after police say they found seven ounces of marijuana at his residence. His bond was $20,000 and he was in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
