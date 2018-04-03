A 40-year-old Killeen man was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces on Tuesday.
Derrick Jacques was arrested Monday after a routine traffic violation stop. Officers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and, after Jacques admitted to having marijuana on him, conducted a probable cause search. The officers found two large mason jars filled with marijuana weighing approximately 9 ounces, a set of electronic scales and $3,290 in cash, according to the arrest affidavit.
Jacques’ bond was set at $20,000.
