A Killeen man who is facing three misdemeanor charges after police said he killed another man’s dog also is facing a felony cocaine possession charge.
Terry Jermaine Garmon, 38, was arraigned on Wednesday by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke and given a $50,000 bond on the felony charge.
A Killeen police officer on Monday morning recognized Garmon in the 3100 block of Stan Schlueter Loop. “I knew the suspect had four active arrest warrants, including for cruelty to animals and for violating parole,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Two officers arrested Garmon and searched him, locating “a plastic baggie in the suspect’s front shirt pocket,” police said. “Inside the plastic baggie were two baggies, one with a white powder and the other with a white, rock-like substance.”
A field test kit determined the substance to be cocaine and it weighed 15.5 grams, according to the affidavit.
Garmon’s misdemeanor charges from an unrelated incident are terroristic threat against family, cruelty of non-livestock animal, and discharge of firearm in certain municipalities.
On Aug. 8 police were called to the 1100 block of Leslie Circle where a victim said Garmon had shot the man’s dog in the head after an argument. Garmon was arraigned on those charges previously.
Also arraigned, in an unrelated charge, was:
Dashon Boies Scott, 23, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. Scott was given a $50,000 bond and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.
