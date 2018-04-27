A Killeen man was arraigned on a charge of possession of cocaine by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on Thursday after officers found almost 3 grams of cocaine in his car, police said.
Killeen Police Department officers were assisting the FBI to serve a federal warrant on Devin Delance Todd, 32, on March 21 in the 2700 block of Lewis Street, according to the arrest affidavit.
While police were watching his residence, Todd and his brother drove up and parked in the driveway of his house and police approached him.
“I searched the immediate area around where Todd was seated and located a baggie of suspected cocaine in the visor above the driver’s seat,” an officer stated in the affidavit.
The substance weighed 2.8 grams with packaging.
Todd was in the Bell County Jail as of Friday afternoon on a $50,000 bond, according to records.
Oh my goodness, another fine, upstanding, denizen of the KILLzone, perhaps a diner at Chef de Gendarmarie's Chez de KILLzone; arrested for possessing CROWKANE. See, I predicted it NOT because I'm a genius, but because every internet troll knows that summer means hot weather, restless perps, with CRIME on their noggins. Some will want to loot, pillage, burglarize, steal, scam, con, KILL, shoot, stab, slash, snort, smoke, drink, guzzle, shout, hoot, holler, yell, molest, neglect, drive drunk, drive under the influence of illicit substances, or any other misdemeanor or felony that strikes their fancy, That Chef dude who shook one of his chef's knife, wagged his cheffy finger, and said; "We're gonna stamp out crime in KILLzone" is way out over his skis...........AGAIN!
