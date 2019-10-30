A man was arraigned in Killeen on Wednesday on a possession of a controlled substance charge.
On Monday, a Killeen police officer made a traffic stop in Killeen and identified the driver as Maurice Gardner, 39. Gardner told the officer he did not have a driver’s license. The officer smelled marijuana and Gardner told the officer he had smoked marijuana, according to the arrest affidavit.
