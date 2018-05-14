A domestic disturbance situation led to a second-degree felony charge after Killeen police said an argument turned violent.
Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown on Saturday arraigned Donald Daniel Eagen Jr., 20, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident on May 10, according to the arrest affidavit.
Brown imposed a $70,000 bond for the felony charge. Eagen also has misdemeanor charges for resisting arrest, search or transport and possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, on the same day, jail records showed.
Eagen’s bonds total $78,000 and he was in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call and found a family member of Eagen injured, claiming Eagen punched him in the head several times after he asked Eagen to stop yelling and banging on the walls, according to the arrest affidavit. The victim said Eagen grabbed a knife and threatened to stab him, according to the affidavit.
Witnesses at the scene said Eagen “tried multiple times to stab” the family member, who said he feared for his life, police said.
Officers said they observed injuries on the victim’s face and on Eagen, and a knife in the kitchen.
Also arraigned, in unrelated charges, were:
Donavon Cornell Clark, 32, on a charge of unauthorized use of vehicle. Brown imposed a $40,000 bond on the charge on Saturday.
Nakia Dominique Green, 24, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Brown issued a $30,000 bond on the charge on Saturday.
Joan Lisaure Oliveras-Marrero, 23, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Brown gave a $40,000 bond on the charge on Sunday.
