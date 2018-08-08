A Killeen man is in the Bell County Jail on two felony charges after police said he robbed a smoke shop and then led them on a chase.
Seth Aaron Kaplan, 53, was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on Wednesday on a charge of robbery and a charge of evading arrest in a vehicle. Kaplan has a bond of $200,000 including $100,000 on each charge.
On Monday, Killeen police were dispatched to a smoke shop in the 4200 block of E. Stan Schlueter Loop in reference to a robbery. Two women were working at the store when a man entered and stated, “I’m robbing you” and that he wanted money, according to the arrest affidavit.
One woman said that before she could give the man money he shoved her into a corner. The other woman in the store “yelled at the man and tried to fight the man, but the man grabbed both women by the hair and (dragged) them to the back of the store where he stated that he would kill them if they did not give him money,” police said.
The women fought back, with one calling the police while the other hit him in the head with a bottle, and the man ran out and drove away, police said.
An officer observed a vehicle matching the description and he activated his lights and sirens but the “pickup truck continued to drive and reached speeds on Elms Road…of 102 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone,” according to the affidavit.
Police said the vehicle drove through a field and reached 94 miles per hour before turning into the parking area where several people were walking.
The vehicle continued onto the interstate and through Harker Heights and Nolanville.
“The pickup truck stopped on South Main Street in Nolanville and exited the vehicle and was identified as Kaplan,” according to the affidavit.
Also arraigned, in unrelated charges, were:
Ruben Edward Heights, 38, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft. Heights was given a $75,000 bond and was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.
Adrian Dominic Smith, 27, on a charge of possession of marijuana in an amount of 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces. Smith was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.
