A Killeen man is in the Bell County Jail with a $100,000 bond after police said he shot a woman in the chest.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on Monday arraigned Timothy Francis Decaille, 30, on a charge of aggravated assault bodily injury with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
Police were called to a home in Killeen on Sunday to investigate a shooting, according to the arrest affidavit.
Officers met the victim who said a man “while arguing with her had produced a firearm and shot her in the chest,” police said. “The officers noted an obvious wound to (the victim’s) chest and transported her to a hospital to treat the gunshot wound.”
Police searched the area and arrested Decaille, whom they say admitted he shot the woman and then hid firearms. Police said they later located the weapons.
Also arraigned, in an unrelated charge, was:
Christy Lee Rone, 33, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Rone was given a $20,000 bond and was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.