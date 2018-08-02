A Killeen man was booked into the Bell County Jail on Thursday after police said he threatened a woman with an assault rifle on July 7, police said.
Derrick Lamont Hobson, 39, was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke and given a $100,000 bond on the charge of aggravated assault threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon, according to jail records.
A Killeen police officer was flagged down at the intersection of Cedarhill Drive and Westcliff Road by a woman who said Hobson “had threatened to shoot her and later pointed a gun at her and another woman,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim said she called two friends to her house “to witness the event” after Hobson had become angry with her.
After the victim went outside, “the suspect yelled through a window that he was going to shoot them if they did not leave,” the affidavit states. “The suspect went outside with an assault style rifle and aimed the rifle at the victim and” one of her friends.
Police said some of the incident is recorded on a cell phone camera, “and the suspect is standing in the yard with what appears to be an assault rifle to his side.”
Also arraigned, on unrelated charges, were:
Printel Amanta Locke, 18, on a charge of retaliation. Locke was given a $30,000 bond and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.
Wendy Muckelvancey, 37, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Muckelvancey was given a $40,000 bond and was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.
Christopher Alton Sutherland, 58, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams. Sutherland was given a $40,000 bond and was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.
Tolly James III, 21, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. James was given a $40,000 bond and was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.