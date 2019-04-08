A 21-year-old Killeen man was arrested Saturday after police say he strangled a woman he knew.
Travis Lee was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke Monday and faces a charge of assault. His bond was set at $50,000.
On Saturday, Killeen police responded to a call of a reported assault in the 2500 block of Bacon Ranch Road, according to an arrest affidavit. An officer met with a woman who said Lee “grabbed her by the throat … and strangled her.”
Lee was arrested after police say they observed swelling and redness around the victim’s throat.
In unrelated cases:
Marty Lawrence Cruz, 48, was arraigned and faces a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Devonta Delawrence Robinson, 24, was arraigned and faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
