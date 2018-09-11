A Killeen man was booked into Bell County Jail Tuesday afternoon on a charge of cocaine possession, according to an arrest affidavit.
Jadarian Rajoun Lee, 20, was arraigned on Friday afternoon after being arraigned by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown. Lee was assigned a bond of $20,000.
On May 28, an officer pulled Lee over in a traffic stop, where he consented to a vehicle search, according to the affidavit.
The officer located a bag in the back of Lee’s vehicle, which contained a white, powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine and weighed less than 1 gram.
Also arraigned, in an unrelated case, was:
Lazaro Oliva Jr., 22, was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of debit card abuse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.