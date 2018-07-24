A Killeen man is in the Bell County Jail with $200,000 in bonds after police said he hit a woman in the back of the head with a gun and then shot at a man who was trying to get away from him during an incident in Harker Heights last year, police said.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on Tuesday arraigned Andy Pichardo, 29, on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony. Cooke gave Pichardo a $100,000 bond on each charge.
On August 26, 2017, Harker Heights police were dispatched to a shots fired call at a store in the 600 block of Indian Trail, where they found a man and woman who said they were leaving the store when Pichardo pointed a gun at them, according to the arrest affidavit.
The woman told police Pichardo “struck (her) in the back of the head with the gun, then fired a round in (the man’s) direction as he ran into the store,” the affidavit states. The woman sustained an injury to the back of her head.
Police said they saw bullet holes in the glass near the front door and in the walls of the business, and a bullet casing outside the front of the business.
Also arraigned, in unrelated charges, were:
Jaquietin Lennard Taylor, 17, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Taylor was given a $100,000 and was in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
Jonas Michael Holder, 36, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. Holder was given a $50,000 bond and was in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
