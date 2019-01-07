A Killeen man has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm after a domestic dispute that took place early Friday morning, according to arrest records.
Stepheno Rashad Gibson, 30, was arraigned Saturday by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to the arrest affidavit, police were dispatched at approximately 1:16 a.m. to a call regarding a violent domestic dispute. The affidavit states the caller had gotten into a dispute with Gibson at the Hallmark Inn in Killeen, and was fleeing the scene when Gibson began to fire his handgun.
Gibson had been previously convicted for evading arrest and fraudulent use of identifying information, and felony assault of a family member by impeding breath or strangulation.
Gibson’s bond is set at $30,000.
