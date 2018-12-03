Killeen man charged after Thursday shooting

A man is behind bars following a Thursday shooting in downtown Killeen.
Tyrone Hilton, 55, was arraigned Saturday by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke, and is charged with aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
According to the arrest affidavit, police were dispatched Thursday to the 1300 block of N. 4th Street in response to a shooting. The caller told officers he witnessed an argument between two males, saw the males fighting, heard a loud noise, and saw one male fall to the ground, the affidavit said. According to the affidavit, the caller saw a man with a handgun get in to a Chevy Impala and leave the scene. Officers saw a similar vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop, the affidavit said. The vehicle stopped, but did not comply with officer’s orders and fled, according to the affidavit. The vehicle continued to flee while other patrol cars joined the pursuit, the affidavit said.
When the vehicle came to a stop, officers identified the driver as Hilton, who was wearing clothing that matched the witness’s description, according to the affidavit. Police obtained a search warrant for Hilton’s apartment, where the affidavit says they found ammunition. Officers retraced the path of the pursuit and located a firearm alongside the road, according to the affidavit.
The wounded man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest.
Hilton is being held on a $200,000 bond for the charge of aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon, and a $50,000 bond for the charge of evading arrest.
In unrelated cases, Antonious Gerad Hood, 32, was arraigned Sunday and charged with aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $100,000.
Jonathan Milo Perrault, 30, was arraigned Sunday and charged with robbery. His bond is set at $100,000.
Jack Esteves Balseca-Garcia, 38, was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown and charged with injury to an elderly individual - causing intentional bodily injury. His bond is set at $50,000.
