A Killeen man accused of robbing First National Bank in Killeen in April has been formally charged in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas in Waco, according to court documents on May 16.
John Russell Lightner, 44, is named in the federal criminal complaint, according to court documents. He is accused of “intentionally and knowingly, by force and violence and by intimidation, did take property” from the bank.
The bank, located at 4304 E. Central Texas Expressway, was robbed on the morning of April 6, according to the arrest affidavit.
Lightner is accused of walking into the bank and passing a note to the teller that read, “Don’t do anything stupid, give me you money,” and was able to steal more than $2,000, according to the affidavit.
“The teller reported the robber did not say anything,” according to the affidavit.
Investigators reviewed footage from the bank as well as from nearby businesses to determine his vehicle, police said.
The affidavit also alleges Lightner is the same person who robbed the First National Bank H-E-B on Indian Trail in Harker Heights on May 8, leaving in the same vehicle with more than $7,300.
A Crime Stoppers tip led police to Lightner, who police said was arrested and convicted in 2012 for a bank robbery in Copperas Cove.
Lightner is in federal custody being held without bond, according to court records. The case is in a federal court because the bank was insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), a federal agency.
Gregory S. Gloff, assistant U.S. attorney, is prosecuting the case. Jonathan P. Sibley is representing Lightner.
