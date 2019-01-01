A Killeen man was behind bars Monday in connection with a vehicle theft that took place Wednesday, an arrest affidavit states.
Dequinton Devon Turner, 21, was arraigned Saturday and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
According to an arrest affidavit, Turner was asked to drive a man to the store on Dec. 24 because the man had been drinking.
Upon returning to the man’s home, Turner was asked to return the keys, but said he had already returned them and left the scene, the report said. The next day, the man’s vehicle was missing from his home and reported stolen, according to the affidavit.
A description of the vehicle was given to police, as well as a description of Turner.
According to the affidavit, police saw a vehicle matching the description on Friday and ran its temporary plates, which returned belonging to another vehicle. The officers conducted a traffic stop, and placed Turner under arrest, the affidavit said.
Turner’s bond was set at $20,000.
