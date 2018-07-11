A Killeen man was arraigned on a charge of harassment of a public servant after police said he spit on an officer.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Darrell Terrell McMillan, 20, on Tuesday and imposed a $100,000 bond on the charge, a third-degree felony. McMillan was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.
A Killeen police officer responded to the jail at the Killeen Police Department headquarters on Sunday in reference to an unruly prisoner, according to the arrest affidavit.
Jail staff members told the officer that McMillan “was causing problems, spitting, and making a dangerous environment for the staff and other inmates,” the affidavit states. The officer “observed the suspect pacing back and forth in front of a cell door, with his chest bowed and his fists clenched.”
When the officer reached out to grab McMillan by the arm, McMillan “lunged forward with his face and spat on the officer’s chest,” according to the affidavit.
