A Killeen man was booked into the Bell County Jail on Monday on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to jail records.
Jason Peter Lopresto, 35, is listed in the Bell County Jail on a $200,000 bond after being extradited to Killeen.
This story will be updated.
