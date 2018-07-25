Jason Peter Lopresto

A Killeen man was booked into the Bell County Jail on Monday on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to jail records.

Jason Peter Lopresto, 35, is listed in the Bell County Jail on a $200,000 bond after being extradited to Killeen.

