A Killeen man has been charged with two felonies after police said he was armed with a gun and attacked a woman.
Police arrived at the 600 block of Church Avenue in Killeen on May 19 after receiving calls about a domestic disturbance involving a gun. Witnesses claimed they heard yelling and saw a male, later identified as Darrius McClain Malveaux, take a female to the ground. Witnesses also reported that Malveaux pulled out a gun, hit the female multiple times with the gun and then proceeded to put the gun into the woman’s mouth, according to an arrest affidavit.
When officers arrived, they saw Malveaux standing over the woman with the gun still in his hand, police said. Officers instructed him to drop the weapon and he complied. He then tried to reach for an officer's weapon but was unsuccessful, according to the affidavit.
Officers then placed Malveaux under arrest. As of Wednesday evening he was not in custody.
